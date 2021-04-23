Fuel prices to pump up from tomorrow

There will be another increase in fuel prices almost across all commodities from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that motor spirit increases by 11cents to $2.35 a litre, while Premix is moving from $1.85 to $1.96 per litre.

Diesel is up by eight cents from $1.86, while a 4.5kg gas cylinder will cost $14.41, an increase of 24 cents.

There is a 64 cents increase for a 12kg cylinder, which will now cost $38.43 and 13kg cylinder is up to $41.64, an increase of 70 cents and bulk gas moves from $2.64 to $2.70, an increase of 6 cents per kg;

Autogas moves from $1.77 to $1.81.

Keresone is the only commodity that remains unchanged at $1.43.

FCCC says the fluctuations noted in local fuel prices for May are due to unfavorable movements noted in the international prices for Motor Spirit, Premix, Kerosene and Diesel.

It goes on to say that unfavorable movement in the international freight rates which were greater than the gains from the slight weakening of the USD dollar against the Fijian dollar based on March 2021 imports.