Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|
Full Coverage

Business

Fuel prices to pump up from tomorrow

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 30, 2021 1:06 pm

There will be another increase in fuel prices almost across all commodities from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has announced that motor spirit increases by 11cents to $2.35 a litre, while Premix is moving from $1.85 to $1.96 per litre.

Diesel is up by eight cents from $1.86, while a 4.5kg gas cylinder will cost $14.41, an increase of 24 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

There is a 64 cents increase for a 12kg cylinder, which will now cost $38.43 and 13kg cylinder is up to $41.64, an increase of 70 cents and bulk gas moves from $2.64 to $2.70, an increase of 6 cents per kg;

Autogas moves from $1.77 to $1.81.

Keresone is the only commodity that remains unchanged at $1.43.

FCCC says the fluctuations noted in local fuel prices for May are due to unfavorable movements noted in the international prices for Motor Spirit, Premix, Kerosene and Diesel.

It goes on to say that unfavorable movement in the international freight rates which were greater than the gains from the slight weakening of the USD dollar against the Fijian dollar based on March 2021 imports.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.