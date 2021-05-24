Fuel prices to increase tomorrow

The price of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas will increase from tomorrow due to unfavourable movements in international prices.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the change in local prices is also due to favourable movements in international freight rates for all refined products.

The FCCC says the gains from international refined oil prices for Motor Spirit, Premix and Diesel were further supported by strengthening of the USD against the Fijian dollar based on July imports.

Article continues after advertisement

Motor Spirit will cost $2.54 per litre, an increase of eight cents, while premix will increase by seven cents per litre and cost Premix $2.15.

The price of Diesel will increase by one cent and cost $2.06 per litre.

Kerosene is the only commodity that will see a decrease in price by eight cents a litre and cost $1.55 from tomorrow.

The FCCC says although the international refined price for Kerosene had unfavourable movement on local price, favourable freight rates and weakening of the USD against the Fijian dollar led to favourable impact on the price of Kerosene.

The FCCC says among the major reasons for the price of crude oil to rise firmly is the uncertainty about the global oil supply market in July.

It says the crude oil markets entered a turbulent zone in the second decade of July with heightened volatility which were triggered by rising concerns about the rapid spread of the new COVID-19 Delta variant in several major economies and a broad selloff in US equity markets.

The FCCC says prices however recovered slightly in the third decade of July and rose further towards the end of the month after investors turned more optimistic on the global oil demand recovery amid expectations that higher vaccination rates in major economies will mitigate the negative impact of a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

LPG products will see an increase in price across the board.

A 4.5kg Cylinder will cost $15.19, an increase of $1.41 cents.

The price of a 12kg Cylinder will increase from $36.74 to $40.51. This is an increase of $3.77,

The price of a 13kg Cylinder will increase by $4.09 and cost from $39.80 to $43.89.

Bulk Gas will cost $2.86 per kg, an increase of 26 cents per kg; and autogas will increase from $1.74 to $1.92.

The LPG price in Fiji is impacted by the movement in Saudi Aramco Butane Contract Price, the international freight rate and the exchange rate.

The FCC says the major reasons for the movement in prices for all LPG products are due to the unfavourable movement of Saudi Aramco Butane CP, international freight rate and strengthening of the US dollar against the FJ dollar.

LPG prices surged in July as demand tightened and global economies recovered from COVID-19 lockdowns amid huge roll out COVID vaccines in bigger economies, such as China, United States and European Nations.

The FCCC says other countries also reportedly started to build up their inventories to prepare for their heating requirements during the winter season; hence, giving heavier pressure on LPG demand.

The FCCC will conduct the next fuel and LPG price review on October 1st.