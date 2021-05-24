Fuel prices to increase from tomorrow

New fuel prices will be coming into effect from tomorrow.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has confirmed that the price of motor spirit goes from $2.61 to $2.74 per litre, an increase of 13 cents per litre.

Premix increases by 12 cents from $2.22 to $2.34 per litre while kerosene prices go up by 14 cents, from $1.69 to $1.83 per litre.

The new price of diesel stands at $2.35 per litre, an increase of $0.17.

A 12kg gas Cylinder sees a $2.65 increase from $44.98 to $47.63.

The price of bulk gas goes up from $3.18 to $3.37, an increase of 13 cents per litre.

The fuel price in Fiji is impacted by the movement in Means of Platts Singapore, the international freight rate, and the exchange rate.

The fuel and LPG price review implemented by FCCC follows a one-month lag period.