Fuel prices to decrease, LPG goes up

Retail fuel prices will drop from tomorrow.

Motor Spirits will see a reduction of five cents per litre, from $2.54 to $2.49 while Premix will drop by four cents from $2.15 to $2.11 per litre.

Kerosene price remains at $1.55 per litre while Diesel goes from $2.06 to $2.04 per litre, a decrease of 2 cents.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Liquid Petroluem Gas Prices increase across the board. A 4.5kg Cylinder see an 88 cent increase to retail at $16.07.

A 12kg Cylinder goes from $40.51 to $42.84, an increase of $2.33 while a 13kg Cylinder will see an increase of $2.52, going from $43.89 to $46.41.

Bulk Gas goes from $2.86 to $3.03, an increase of 17 cents per kg; and Autogas from $1.92 to $2.03, an increase of 11 cents per litre.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the decrease in fuel prices for October are due to favourable movements in the international prices for Motor Spirit and Diesel.

This was supported by the weakening of the US Dollar against the Fijian dollar based on August 2021 imports.

The major reasons for the increase in LPG prices are the unfavourable movement of Saudi Aramco Butane CP and unfavourable movement in the international freight rate.

The FCCC will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on November 1st.