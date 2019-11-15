Home

Fuel prices drop effective Monday

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
May 29, 2020 12:54 pm
The new decreased fuel prices will come into effect from Monday, the 1st of June.

A litre of Motor Spirit will cost $1.66, a decrease of 14 cents while Premix which now costs $1.43 will also decrease by 14 cents and cost $1.29 per lire.

The price of Kerosene will decrease by 17 cents and will be sold at 91 cents per litre, while diesel price will decrease by 13 cents and will now be sold at $1.54 per litre.

The price of 12kg gas cylinder will decrease by $8.01 and will now cost $29.41 while the 4.5kg gas cylinder will cost $11.03 – a decrease of $3.

The price of auto gas will decrease by 38 cents and will now cost $1.36 per litre.

