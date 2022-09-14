Fuel price determined by international factors

The current reduction in fuel prices has had a positive impact on the economy.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this is likely to decrease further if the Iran Nuclear Agreement happens.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this month’s fuel price has come down in excess of 50 cents per liter.

Article continues after advertisement

“What will happen for example if the Iranians reach the agreement with the Americans and Europeans as far as nuclear agreement is concerned? If they get across the line on that, the Iranians have a lot of oil. If they start putting that into the global market, we expect the prices to go down even further. On the other hand, if that does not happen, there is a winter coming up in Europe. Traditionally, that’s the time when the price of fuel goes up.”

The return of the Iran Nuclear Agreement could be imminent and with it, the return of a lot of oil to international crude markets.

Economists suggest Iran, which holds the world’s fourth-largest proven oil reserves, could eventually export more than two million barrels a day of crude oil.