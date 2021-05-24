Home

Business

FSHIL suffers 40 percent loss due to COVID-19

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
September 23, 2021 2:18 pm

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries suffered a 40 percent loss following the closure of borders due to the pandemic.

Assistant Operations Manager, Meauke Finauga says most of their clients are vessels from the region and were unable to travel.

Finauga says the opening of the borders will help Fiji Ship get back on track.

Article continues after advertisement

“The opening of the borders will definitely allow many vessels especially our neighbors into the country and many of their vessels are due for its annual survey due to the long durations in the lockdown and restricted movement in place. This however will create a lot of job opportunities to the industry which will require full capacity of workmanship”.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena says a team has been put in place to monitor all subsidiaries to ensure they comply with the COVID-19 protocols.

“For the Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries, similar protocols from the crew from the regional vessels will happen, whether they will go through the quarantine period in the vessel, all that will be determined by the instructions and the protocols from the Ministry of Health.”

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited has re-fitted 50 vessels so far this year which were mostly local vessels.

