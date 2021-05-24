FSC proposes increase in sugar price

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is currently reviewing a formal submission made by the Fiji Sugar Corporation on a proposed increase in the price of sugar.

As a result, the FCCC is inviting the public to actively participate in this review by providing their views, comments, and suggestions.

The FCCC says given the current movement restrictions and health and safety measures in place, it is preferred that submissions can be made in writing via email to [email protected]

Submissions can also be sent via postal mail.

All submissions must reach FCCC by July 30th.