FSC brings back some employees sent on unpaid leave

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has started bringing back some employees who were sent on four months unpaid leave.

This as COVID-19 took a toll on operations.

Chief Executive Graham Clark says this was possible thanks to the response plan to ensure continuity and sustainability.

Article continues after advertisement

Clark says with crushing underway, the FSC’s mills are well manned with enough people to run the season.

“Our actions in terms of the pandemic were really over four months to try and save as much as we could. So people had to go on leave and some had to take extended unpaid leave and all of those will be offered opportunities to come back when the season starts so we have already started to bring people back to perform jobs where they have skills.”

The FSC is exposed to both the global and local impacts of the pandemic and they’ve had to make some hard decisions in the past months.

Clark believes that out of adversities come opportunities.

“So who would have thought a year ago that we would have done services of the machines through the online platform. We would have called the technicians across and spent money to fly them here and it would take a week or so to do the job but now we have done it with the aid of technology. Thank goodness for the internet.”

Other measures that were implemented by the FSC was buying essential items only, tighter control and reduction of maintenance spending, and scaling back services and contracted activities.