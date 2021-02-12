FSC appoints new CEO

Bhan Pratap Singh has been appointed the new chief executive of the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Singh will take over from Graham Clark who will finish his term as the CEO at the end of this month.

Singh is no stranger to the sugar industry having previously spent 18 years at FSC.

He left FSC to become the chief executive of Pacific Fishing Company (PAFCO) a position he has held to date.

At PAFCO, Bhan is credited with instilling significant operational efficiencies including manpower savings and spearheading the company’s progress over the past ten years.

Bhan will begin work at FSC on March 22nd.