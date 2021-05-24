Fresh Choice Supermarket takes proactive measures

Fresh Choice Supermarket in Garden City has taken necessary precautions and the initiative to have two of their work bubbles self isolate for 14 days.

Following decontamination of the supermarket last week, staff from Lautoka were brought in to man operations.

This comes after the supermarket was listed as having two cases within its cluster.

General Manager P.Meghji, Eremasi Matanatabu says full decontamination has been conducted for the supermarket premises, vehicles and dispatch areas.

Matanatabu says Fresh Choice has stringent safety measures in place and continue to take direction from the guidelines setout by the Health Ministry.