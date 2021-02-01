French company chases All Blacks jersey deal

French building supplies company Altrad is in line to replace American insurance giant AIG as the All Blacks jersey sponsor according to French media reports.

The sponsorship deal with AIG, whose logo has been on the front of the All Blacks jersey since 2012 is due to expire at the end of the year.

French media organisations L’Equipe and Midi Olympique are reporting the deal for the All Blacks to wear the Altrad logo on the front of their jerseys in 2022 and 2023 sits atr €18 million ($NZ30m).

The first five years of the AIG deal was reportedly worth $80m for New Zealand Rugby, making the new one a significant reduction.

Altrad is owned by French-Syrian billionaire Mohed Altrad and employs around 42,000 people.

Altrad also sponsor the French national rugby team for $12m a season and Mohed Altrad also owns French club Montpellier.

NZR is also in negotiations with US tech investment company Silver Lake to sell a 15 percent stake of its commercial rights for up to $465m.

In an interview with L’Equipe, Altrad confirmed his company was interested in becoming the All Blacks jersey sponsor of the All Blacks and that the team’s former captain Sean Fitzpatrick has been involved in talks, but the deal is not complete.

“It is a prestigious brand,” Altrad told L’Equipe.

“The All Blacks have been the best in rugby terms globally for a long time. We are interested, it is true.

“But to date, nothing has been done. It is impossible to say that the Altrad group will be the next jersey sponsor of the All Blacks.”