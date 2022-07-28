Freight rates will continue to increase when fuel rises

[File Photo]

There will be a fuel surcharge on the cost of freight as fuel continues to increase.

This is according to DHL Managing Director for New Zealand and the Pacific, Mark Foy.

DHL express is entirely dedicated to air freight on commercial flights.

Article continues after advertisement

Foy says the challenges at the moment are mainly around fuel, so there will be a fuel surcharge around the cost of freight as fuel continues to go high and freight rates continue to increase.

Foy says it’s really difficult to predict what will happen with fuel. Currently, the fuel levels are at their highest peak that they’ve ever been.

He adds that the number of commercial flights into Fiji is significantly higher than during the Pandemic.