Freight rate could start going down

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 9, 2022 4:15 pm
[Source: More Than Shipping]

There are suggestions that the exorbitant freight costs could come down later this year, but for the moment the high costs are expected to affect business operations.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they are hoping should this happen, it will bring some reprieve to those affected.

Global consumer prices have hiked to some of the highest seen in recent time due to shipping supply chain disruptions and port constraints.

Article continues after advertisement

COVID-19 has been the main instigator of freight rate increase, and this has even threatened the recovery of the world economy.

Sayed-Khaiyum again reiterated that businesses are now forking up to way more than before in freight.

“So we expect for example in freight, God willing around September or so, we have been told by people who are in the market and we are doing our research, the cost of freight should actually start coming down, There has been congestion in many of the major ports and as a result of congestion, the cost of freight goes up, supply chain issues.”

UNCTAD says the impact of the high freight charges will be greater in small island developing states, which could see import prices increase by 24% and consumer prices by 7.5%.

