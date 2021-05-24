Home

Business

Freight prices up by almost three times

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
March 11, 2022 12:52 pm
Rising freight costs are causing the rise in the cost of imported food and other items.[ Source: Flickr]

Rising freight costs are causing the rise in the cost of imported food and other items as the cost of importation has gone up by almost three times.

Freight costs have been at the highest in recent time since the start of the COVID pandemic and now the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the issue came up before the Ukraine-Russia conflict began, which has also contributed to the increase in fuel and natural gas prices.



“Containers are in shortage. I was talking to a businessman who imports a lot of food. He says he used to pay $5000, he now pays $15,000 for the same container. That’s how much it has increased. It is something beyond our control. But what we can do is, once it lands in Fiji, do we price control it?”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Russian-Ukraine conflict has also affected the supply chains for food and items that are imported from the region, such as nickel and wheat.

 

 

 

 

