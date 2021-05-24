Home

Business

Free data provided for getting vaccinated

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 18, 2021 12:23 pm

The Barter for Better Fiji members are being provided free data in exchange for getting vaccinated.

This initiative is launched to assist the Health Ministry in their vaccination efforts to ensure Fijians are safe and best protected against the virus.

Barter for Better Fiji Administrator, Marlene Dutta says over 50 members have received top-ups for getting their jabs.

She says the admin team with the help of donors is bartering phone top-ups in return for member vaccination.

“One of our members thought this was a good opportunity for us to encourage our members of the group since we have a very large membership to actually go out and get vaccinated for those who were thinking about it but haven’t done it yet”

Dutta adds they are supporting this initiative as a layer of protection for the betterment of Fijians.

However, these members will not be forced to get vaccinated.

This is a huge step back to normality for Fiji and its people with hopes of restoring the livelihoods for thousands of Fijians.

