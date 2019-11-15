FRCS to launch four new online services next month

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services will be launching four new services on the 3rd of next month.

These services include Tax Compliance Certificate, Taxpayer Requests for Remission of Penalties, Requests for Time to Pay Arrangements and Requests for Clarification.

FRCS Director for Revenue Management Fazrul Rahman says these services will ease the means of doing business as well.

“Anyone who wants to apply for tax compliance certificate can do so electronically from 3rd November 2020. At the present time, we would like to inform the public that if they want any renewal of the existing certificate they can do manually or they can simply come to the office and we can do it or them.”

Rahman says customers will no longer have to physically visit the tax office to access these services.

This is part of the Taxpayer Online Services that were launched in December 2019.

The services currently available online include Tax, Telecommunications Levy, Value Added Tax and Taxpayer Registration