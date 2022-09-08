FRCS surpasses August revenue collection target

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has started the 2022-23 financial year on a good footing, collecting a net revenue of over $193m last month.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says the Fijian economy is making a fantastic progress, and this is reflected in the revenue collected for the first month of this financial year.

Dixon believes Team Fiji needs to pull together, and help the economy grow.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s a fantastic result. It is about a 128 percent more than we collected last year. So that is an indication of how well the economy is growing. But Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has a role to play to help business and economy to be successful and grow.”

Dixon says for the 2022-23 financial year, the FRCS’s target is to collect revenue just above $2.3b.

He adds this is a significant increase as last year they collected $1.7b.

However, Dixon remains confident to hit the target.

“And actually the first month figures are a good indicator, as I have said – very very positive news this month. Indication that our tourism industry continues to deliver for us. But actually every tax type is growing. Domestic VAT is growing. Really good signs positive signs that Fiji’s economy is back on track in growing. Perhaps even faster than we thought we could. So good signs for next year.”

Dixon says it is not only the tourism sector that is helping in revenue collection targets.

He says other types of tax collection that are growing include PAYE and domestic VAT.