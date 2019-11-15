FRCS streamlines two new online services

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service today streamlined the automation of two new processes to increase its online services.

The Taxpayer Requests for Social Responsibility Tax and the Special Tax Rate are the two new online services available on the FRCS online portal.

FRCS says this is done to ensure customers don’t have to travel long distances to access certain FRCS services.

FRCS currently offers Tax Compliance Certificate, Taxpayer Requests for Remission of Penalties, Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy amongst many others on their online platform.

The Tax Office is urging taxpayers to use their online services to ensure they are well informed of related change in taxpayer position, situation or status on TPOS.