FRCS reviews requirement for tax clearance

FRCS CEO Mark Dixon. [Photo Supplied]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service in consultation with the Reserve Bank, has raised the financial limit for obtaining Tax Clearances to $5,000.

This will come into effect from tomorrow.

However, this excludes payment for services of any amount.

Individuals and businesses will not require Tax Clearance Certificate for remittances that are valued less than $5,000, except for service payments.

The Certificate is an official approval which confirms the amount cleared by FRCS to be remitted off shore for goods and services.

Chief Executive, Mark Dixon, says this is a great example of FRCS listening to feedback from businesses and stakeholders and working towards improving the ease of doing business.

Dixion says this initiative is part of FRCS’s role in facilitating the growth of businesses and improving tax systems and processes.

He adds this will positively benefit banks, businesses and individuals as it will significantly reduce the number of small transactions requiring Tax Clearance Certificates.