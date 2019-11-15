FRCS notes an increase in new business registration

FRCS has noted an increase in the number of new emerging businesses coming to register with them in the past eight months.

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Services Revenue Management Director Fazrul Rahman says these new businesses are ensuring that they are on the right side of the law and are complying with the Tax Office’s policies.

Rahman says they are also administering the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises loans and they are assisting businesses who are genuinely in need.

“There are taxpayers who would like to apply for loans or who has been given loans. They have registered their business and they want to access such loans. We have seen a pickup in registration by small businesses”.

Meanwhile, FRCS is currently working on its new tax system which will help them reach out to as many people as possible.

The Tax Office will also launch four new online services next month that will ease the means of doing business.