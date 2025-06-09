FRCS leads price crackdown after VAT cut

[Photo Credit: FRCS]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service (FRCS), in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC), and the Consumer Council of Fiji (CCF), is ramping up efforts to monitor prices nationwide.

This follows the recent announcement in the 2025–2026 National Budget, which saw the Value Added Tax reduced from 15% to 12.5%, along with cuts to customs duties on several essential goods.

A Joint Taskforce on Price Surveillance has been activated to ensure the benefits of these tax reforms are passed on to consumers. The team is conducting on-the-ground inspections to verify that retail prices reflect the lower VAT and duty rates, in line with government policy aimed at easing the cost of living.

[Photo Credit: FRCS]

FRCS Chief Executive Officer Udit Singh says the focus is not only on enforcement but also on assisting businesses in implementing the new changes.

Singh says they are working closely with the private sector to ensure transparency and compliance, emphasising the importance of Fijians seeing real benefits from the budget reforms.

The task force highlights that fair pricing practices and accurate invoicing are crucial.



[Photo Credit: FRCS]

Consumers are being urged to check that receipts from VAT-registered businesses reflect the revised 12.5% VAT rate.

FCCC and CCF are urging the public to report any problems or unfair price increases to the right authorities.

The coordinated effort underlines government’s commitment to accountability, ensuring that economic measures directly improve the daily lives of Fijians.









