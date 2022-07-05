FRCS collects over $193m in revenue

[File Photo]

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service has collected a net revenue of $193.8m in June, the highest monthly collection during and post COVID-19 pandemic period.

The collections outperformed the forecast by $15.3m or 8.5percent as the forecast for last month was $178.5m.

The collections for last month are also 57.8% or $70.99m, higher over June 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

FRCS Chief Executive, Mark Dixon says this is great news because it indicates that the Fijian economy is growing and recovering strongly post COVID.

“The tax collections were across all tax types, which shows that it is not only tourism that is doing fantastically well but all elements of our economy are recovering from COVID and delivering strong results and creating new jobs.”

Dixion says consumption taxes such as Domestic VAT, Import VAT, Fiscal Duty and Domestic Excise have all increased considerably with some of the tax types recording their highest levels in two years.

“This is excellent news. We are confident that those revenue collections will continue to be strong for the rest of this year and things are looking good into the next year as well.”

Dixion adds the promising improvement noted in the international tourism space has also seen a strong increase in the Departure Tax collection.

According to Dixon, given the improved economic conditions, coupled with the pick-up in investment activities and expected high consumption demand, revenue collections are expected to maintain their positive trend.