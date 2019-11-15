FRCS and Fiji Navy signs MOU

The Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Republic of Fiji Navy continue to strengthen their border surveillance partnership.

The two have signed a Memorandum of Understanding which aims to improve information sharing.

FRCS Chief Executive Visvanath Das says the MOU will also give the leeway for the navy to carry out some customs roles.

“And through this MOU we will empower some naval officers to carry out some of the work done by customs where required, I think in upcoming times we’ll see more visitors to the Fiji Islands so those openings and ports of entries the navy will take care of those places”

Navy Commander Captain Humphrey Tawake says the MoU is another milestone achievement.

“Information sharing is critically very important and how we harmonize both resources to better utilize in a way that we do surveillance and enforce the laws within our jurisdiction and our territorial seas”

The FRCS and the Fiji Navy will now have a more coordinated approach in protecting our port of entry.