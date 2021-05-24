Home

Fraudulent online transactions under investigation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 4:23 pm

The Consumer Council is working closely with the Criminal Investigation Division to investigate complaints about fraudulent online transactions.

This includes consumers being left out-of-pocket after making payments to certain individuals purporting to sell items on social media but failed to supply the goods.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council is concerned that some online traders are trying to swindle consumers by pretending to operate businesses with no intention of supplying products.

Shandil says investigating fraudulent complaints and tracking down individuals operating on social media platforms is extremely challenging because most of them operate using false names and consumers are not aware who they are dealing with or where they are located.

“Council has received lot of complaints against online businesses for issues such as extensive delay in delivery of items, receiving payments for items which are out of stock, non-disclosure of charges, delivery of wrong items and there have been instances where they have been forced to take substitute or alternatives products and no timely redress was provided”.

She says some unscrupulous online traders use this to their leverage and take advantage of the trusting nature of Fijian consumers.

Consumers have been urged to verify the authenticity of social media operators by checking whether or not the trader has a physical address and valid contact details.

Police have also received multiple complaints in relation to fraudulent online transaction.

