Frankston City Council to work with SCC

Frankston City Council in Australia will form Friendship City Relationship with Fiji’s largest Municipal Council, the Suva City Council.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says this partnership will promote communication and understanding in the areas of cultural, educational, and economic relationships.

Kumar says municipal councils in Fiji are moving towards digitization.

Article continues after advertisement

“Most municipal councils in Fiji are moving towards digitization. They are trying to establish more sports facilities and at the same time more recreational spaces for its, ratepayers, tourists and basically for its people.”

She adds this relationship will assist the municipal council in understanding how things are done in Australia and can exchange ideas.