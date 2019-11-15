Home

Business

France announces €8bn rescue plan for car industry

| @BBCWorld
May 27, 2020 11:18 am
President Emmanuel Macron announced a rescue plan for the French car industry during a visit to the Valeo car factory in Etaples on Tuesday. [Source: BBC]

The French government has announced an €8bn (£7.1bn) rescue plan for its car industry, which has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal includes €1bn to provide grants of up to €7,000 to encourage citizens to purchase electric vehicles.

It also puts money toward investments to make France a centre for electric vehicle output.

The plan comes as the industry braces for thousands of job cuts.

In return for the relief, the two main French car producers Renault and PSA have promised to focus production in France.

