FPTL assist with $50k

The Fiji Ports Terminal Limited has forked out $50,000 to assist communities affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

This will go towards government’s relief efforts and chair of the FPTL Board, Hasmukh Patel, says this pandemic has not only challenged us medically, but has also impacted Fiji socially.

He says this is an unprecedented situation, which has affected many lives many people and communities, who have helped FPTL become strong and a successful entity.

FPTL in the aftermath of TC Winston in 2016 supported the rehabilitation of two schools in the Western Division and had partnered with the Ministry of Education in providing school kits to students affected by TC Ana in 2021.

There are other community-based initiatives FPTL is part of and will continue to support these efforts with the aim of benefiting the Fijian communities at large.