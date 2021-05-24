Home

Business

FPTL announces 2020 bonus payout

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 2, 2021 12:52 pm

Staff at the Fiji Ports Terminal Limited will be receiving a bonus of four hundred and eight thousand dollars.

FPTL Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel, says this is in recognition of the staff dedication and tireless effort last year.

He says the $408,000 will be shared by about 401 permanent employees, registered workers and day contractors.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel adds staff will expect to receive their bonuses by the end of this week and the amount will be disbursed according to the different ranks.

Despite a decline in cargo shipments by at least five percent, the company remains firm through its innovative business continuity plan.

The payout is a testament to the company’s resilience in the face of a pandemic which has crippled the global economy and slowdown of trade.

