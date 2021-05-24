FPTL announces 2020 bonus payout

Staff at the Fiji Ports Terminal Limited will be receiving a bonus of four hundred and eight thousand dollars.

FPTL Board Chair, Hasmukh Patel, says this is in recognition of the staff dedication and tireless effort last year.

He says the $408,000 will be shared by about 401 permanent employees, registered workers and day contractors.

Patel adds staff will expect to receive their bonuses by the end of this week and the amount will be disbursed according to the different ranks.

Despite a decline in cargo shipments by at least five percent, the company remains firm through its innovative business continuity plan.

The payout is a testament to the company’s resilience in the face of a pandemic which has crippled the global economy and slowdown of trade.