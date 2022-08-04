FPCL is maintaining steady growth: Ali

[Source: Fiji Ports Corporation Limited / Facebook]

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited continues to achieve its vision of becoming the region’s Smart Green Port.

Chair Shaheen Ali says they now have systems for automated invoicing, online payment, and automated berthing applications, which gives them an edge over other regional ports.

Ali says the company is maintaining steady growth.

He adds the corporation continues to review its processes and invest in infrastructure to maintain its position as the hub of the region.

“Therefore, our plans for 2022 and beyond are an investment in our infrastructure and port upgrades. We will mobilize the construction work for the wharf rehabilitation project this year.”

Ali adds that despite no increases in fees or charges, Fiji Ports has seen a 34% increase in revenue over the last seven years.

FPCL noted a 10 percent increase in the dockage revenue, whilst wharfage increased by eight percent.

This is due to an increase in container volume and longer docking times for vessels at ports.