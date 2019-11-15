F&P Healthcare profit up 37 percent - a record - sees big lift in 2021

Shares in respiratory products maker Fisher and Paykel Healthcare spiked sharply to a new high after the company reported a 37 per cent incease in net profit to $287.3 million in the year to March.

F&P Healthcare expects net profit to swell to $325 to $340m for the 2021 year.

By late morning, the stock had rallied by 70c or 2.2 per cent to $32.20 after earlier hitting $33.45. Shares in the company have more than doubled in price over the last 12 months.

Article continues after advertisement

The March 2020 net profit compares with the company’s own earnings guidance of $275m to $280m.

The company, whose sales have been boosted by the Covid-19 outbreak, said its revenue for the 2021 financial year would be about $1.48b.

Capital expenditure would lift to $160m. The company’s fourth manufacturing facility in New Zealand has been completed.

With a market capitalisation of over $18 billion, F&P Healthcare is the sharemarket’s biggest company.