Fox Corp.’s executives take pay cut because of coronavirus

Fox Corp.’s executives are taking a pay cut because of the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

Lachlan Murdoch and Chairman Rupert Murdoch, COO John Nallen, Chief Legal Officer Viet Dinh and CFO Steve Tomsic will forgo their salaries through September 30.

The rest of Lachlan Murdoch’s direct executive team will reduce their pay by 50% in the same time frame. Vice presidents and higher level executives will take a 15% cut from May 1 to the end of July.

The pay cuts apply to divisions like Fox News, where Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott will take a 50% cut.

The pay reductions will affect roughly 700 people, the memo said.

“Together, we are navigating an unprecedented health crisis,” Murdoch said in the memo. “I want to recognize the magnificent work you are doing to keep our neighbors, friends and families informed and entertained and our company running smoothly in this unique moment in history.”

Murdoch added, “Because of your effort, and the years of hard work that preceded it, we are in a strong position to weather this storm.”

Other media companies like Disney have also had executives take pay cuts because of the pandemic.