Fourth cane payment to be issued this week

Sugarcane farmers can expect their fourth cane payment this week to assist with their preparations prior to the crushing season which begins next month.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sugar, Yogesh Karan says farmers can expect the payment by Friday with the Sugar Industry Tribunal to release more details soon.

Normally the payment would be issued at the end of the pay, however the Ministry has decided to make it earlier.

“I’ve been in discussions with the CEO of FSC and we, government has topped up as per its promise of $85 per tonne. We transferred the money on Monday and I’m expecting the cane payment to be made by this Friday.”

Devanesh Sharma of the Sugar Industry Tribunal has confirmed that in accordance with the Sugar Industry Master Award, more than $95 million will be paid out, equivalent to $52.92 per tonne of cane.

A guaranteed cane prices of $85 per tonne is payable to growers in respect of the 2019 cane crop.

Given the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions, the Ministry is working around the clock to ensure farmers are better assisted.

However, with the recent cyclone, FSC’s CEO, Graham Clark says the forecast sugar load has had to be revised downwards.

“Unfortunately a very promising crop of nearly 2 million tonnes is likely now to be reduced by nearly 10 percent. Could have been alot worse, so we still have a crop of 1.8 and 1. 85 million tonnes of cane to crush.”

Meanwhile, last month, farmers received close to $80 million for their third cane payment.