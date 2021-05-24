Home

Four new BPO operators expected 

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 21, 2022 12:50 pm

Four new operators are expected to join the Business Process Outsourcing sector this year, creating 300 new jobs.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce Shaheen Ali says post-COVID, a number of Australian operators have withdrawn from Asia, looking at alternative destinations.

Ali says these operators want locations nearer to their shores, and Fiji is taking advantage of this opportunity.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fiji is home to a number of prominent BPO brands now, as you know there is a BPO Council, and there are companies like Mindpearl, Centercom, KPMG, and PwC and a number of other smaller businesses that are now finding the niche in Fiji and doing in-house offshore operations.” 

Ali says the Fiji BPO Council already had 30 members.

“Twenty-one of these members are BPO operators the rest are technology and infrastructure providers and investment facilitators.”

Fiji’s time zone, neutral accent, educated workforce, and excellent ICT infrastructure make it an ideal BPO destination.

 

