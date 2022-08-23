Forum to deepen economic ties

[File Photo]

The Fiji-Korea Business Forum 2022 will be held in Suva tomorrow to further deepen the economic ties between both nations.

The Forum is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport in collaboration with Investment Fiji and the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency.

The theme of the event is “Building a post-COVID-19 resilient economy and creating new opportunities’’.

Republic of Korea, Ambassador Young-kyu PARK says the forum will be an opportune time for participants to explore new business opportunities and exchange ideas to promote business between Fiji and Korea.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty stated the Fiji-Korea Business Forum provides the right platform to brand Fiji as an investment destination.

He says Fiji provides a dynamic and conducive business environment and offers many exciting opportunities for businesses in a wide range of sectors.

Chetty says Fiji has long been connected with the Republic of Korea through the diplomatic ties and trade relations that have been maintained over the generations.