Fortnite: Epic files new injunction against Apple

Fortnite-maker Epic Games has filed a fresh injunction against Apple in its continuing dispute with the technology giant over its App Store policy.

Apple removed Fortnite from the store after the game offered a discount on its virtual currency for purchases made outside of the app, from which Apple receives a 30% cut.

Epic says the fee is unfair.

Article continues after advertisement

And now, it says, Apple has threatened to remove it from its developer programme, on 28 August.

This would leave it unable to offer any other games or apps on Apple platforms.

Offering in-app purchasing only is a condition of being on both Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store – and both companies take the same percentage of sales.

After circumventing the rule, Fortnite was removed from both stores last week. It has filed separate legal complaints against them.

Existing Fortnite players on these platforms (iPhone or Android phones, for example) still have the game but are currently unable to get updates, which are regularly released elsewhere.

New players cannot download it.

Apple has given Epic two weeks to re-instate the in-app payments if it wants Fortnite to return to the store.