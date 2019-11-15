Former tourism workers start BBQ business at night

With many tourism workers still out of jobs, a few former resort workers are running BBQ stalls at night.

Former Resort Chef Vimlesh Chand says he is doing all he can to continue supporting his family, even if it means sacrificing a few hours at night.

“I decided to do this because of COVID-19 so I decided to start a small business to earn some money for my family and for life to keep moving.”

[Former Resort Chef Vimlesh Chand]

Chand who resides in Korovuto says it hasn’t been easy but he is adapting to the situation, knowing the difficulties many others are facing.

The father of two says he opened a BBQ stall because he does not want to wait for handouts.

Another former resort staff Erenavula Melea Cava says despite being without a job for months, support from family and friends has been immense.

“We have thought of a way to get money coming into the family to help support the kids as I have 4 kids and also my husband to support.”

The 30-year-old sells BBQ at the Votualevu roundabout from 5pm and says they make enough just before curfew.

The two are still hopeful that the borders will reopen soon and they can return to serving guests coming to our shores.