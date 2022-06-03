Former resident gives back

A former Fiji resident has again decided to give back to his birth country.

Suren Raju today opened his new business, All In One Restaurant and Cake located in Nadi Town.

Raju says it’s an investment of $200,000 which also created 35 new jobs.



The 47-year-old says his love for the Jet Set Town was one of the reasons he decided to invest again in Fiji.

Late last month, Raju had opened his first business in Nadi.

Raju says that he is always proud to give back to where it all started for him.

In 1995, he had gone to New Zealand under a fruit-picking program but it did not go according to plan as there was a fallout.

However, this did not deter Raju who then later started the All In One Builders Company.