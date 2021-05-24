Former flight attendant starts farming business

People have been turning to the land for sustenance during this pandemic.

Former flight attendant, Phyllis Vatucawaqa, says she has become content in her farming business after being laid off work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vatucawaqa says the pandemic disrupted her seven years of employment with the national Airline Fiji Airways.

She adds she had been investing in a piece of land before the pandemic and now that she has utilized the land for farming, there is no looking back.

“Agriculture has been a sector that opens up our eyes. There is no future plan of going back so we’ve learn to just try and diversify and start a new beginning.”

The Sabeto woman now plants sweet potato and makes several products out of it.

She is thankful for the support from her family and says she is determined to remain an entrepreneur.