Former fisherman opens restaurant

A former Lautoka fisherman has decided to start his own restaurant after the impacts of COVID-19 halted his supply to major resorts and hotels in Nadi.

Mohammad Saheed says prior to the pandemic he was one of the main fish suppliers, which was the only source of income for his family.

However, the 60-year-old says in March when the tourism industry started to feel the effects of COVID-19, he ventured into his new business, Restaurant Paradise located in Saweni.

Saheed says it wasn’t easy for him as it felt like he was starting from scratch again.

He says the support from his family was the main thing that kept him going as he needed to provide for them.

According to Saheed, the restaurant has been doing well over the past few months as they are focused on selling fish and chips at the moment.

He says despite the struggles of the restaurant startup, he always reminded himself of the days when he would sell fish on the roadside in Lautoka just to make ends meet.