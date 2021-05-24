Former Fiji citizens invest in Labasa

Two former Fiji citizens are expanding their business in Labasa.

Following the successful inauguration of their $1.1 million supermarkets in Vuo, Labasa in February, Vunami Development PTE Limited Directors Jitendra Chand, and Suresh Mani are now establishing a fuel station and developing 100 residential, and 20 commercial lots.

Chand says Fiji has a favorable and conducive environment to start a business, and it was an opportune time to reintroduce themselves to their community.

Article continues after advertisement

Both former Vunika, Labasa residents, along with their Strategic Director, Vijai Krishna Gounder, believe that the completion of the multimillion-dollar project will change the business landscape.

Chand says they want to develop high-end properties, a pharmacy, and a fuel station to provide locals with the same service that they might receive abroad.

They intend to uplift the standard of living for people in the Northern Division and may expand to other parts of the country.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says it is a significant investment and it will boost economic activity in the Northern Division.