Former eBay executives charged with cyber-stalking

Six former eBay executives and staff have been charged with cyber-stalking in a campaign against a couple who ran a newsletter critical of the company.

Prosecutors allege the harassment included sending the couple live cockroaches, a bloody Halloween mask, and a funeral wreath, as well as threatening messages.

eBay said it did not tolerate such behaviour and apologised to the couple.

The firm fired the employees last September after its own probe.

That inquiry also uncovered “inappropriate” communication by former chief executive Devin Wenig, but it did not find evidence he had been aware of the specifics of the campaign, eBay said.