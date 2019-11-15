Home

Business

Ford will produce 50,000 ventilators

CNN
March 31, 2020 11:33 am
A Model A-E ventilator, left, and a simple test lung. Ford Motor Company [Source: CNN]

Ford Motor Company will produce 50,000 ventilators in the United States over the next 100 days.

Production is expected to start April 20th with the capacity to produce 30,000 ventilators per month if needed.

This new initiative is in addition to the program by Ford and GE Healthcare to increase production of ventilators.

Article continues after advertisement

The ventilators will be produced by 500 paid volunteer UAW employees over three shifts.

US President Trump announced Monday that the United States has tested one million people in the country for novel coronavirus.

