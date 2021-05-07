Home

Ford recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs in North America

Reuters
May 10, 2021 11:56 am
[Source: Reuters]

Ford Motor Co is recalling 661,000 Explorer sport utility vehicles in North America at the request of U.S. regulators.

This is because retention pins could loosen and allow roof rail covers to detach from the vehicle.

The recall covers 2016 through 2019 model year vehicles. Dealers will install push pins and replace any damaged rail clips and roof rail covers.

The second-largest U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration first inquired about the issue in early 2020 following 11 reports of roof rail cover detachment. In April, it requested Ford issue a recall, which the carmaker had initially said was not necessary because of the low likelihood of a roof rail detaching, its small weight, and the fact drivers would likely detect a loose roof rail cover, according to the documents.

Ford in November said it would extend its warranty to cover the issue for 10 years or 150,000 miles before agreeing to the recall on April 30.

