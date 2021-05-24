Footwear outlet creates 10 jobs in Lautoka

Despite the effects of COVID-19, Deluxe Footwear has been able to open its fifth outlet in Lautoka today.

Director, Dharmendra Parmar says the new retail outlet shows the company’s commitment to the economy and confidence in the retail sector to recover from setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

Parmar says Deluxe Footwear is a locally owned business that specializes in the retail, manufacturing, import, export and distribution of footwear.

He says the new shop has created employment opportunities for 10 people.

Parmar adds that Fiji has often bounced back from adversities and as we gradually move towards normalcy, he is optimistic about the country’s economic and social outlook.