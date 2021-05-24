Home

Business

Footwear outlet creates 10 jobs in Lautoka

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 15, 2021 2:12 pm

Despite the effects of COVID-19, Deluxe Footwear has been able to open its fifth outlet in Lautoka today.

Director, Dharmendra Parmar says the new retail outlet shows the company’s commitment to the economy and confidence in the retail sector to recover from setbacks brought on by the pandemic.

Parmar says Deluxe Footwear is a locally owned business that specializes in the retail, manufacturing, import, export and distribution of footwear.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the new shop has created employment opportunities for 10 people.

Parmar adds that Fiji has often bounced back from adversities and as we gradually move towards normalcy, he is optimistic about the country’s economic and social outlook.

