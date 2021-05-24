Home

Business

Foodstuffs mistakenly releases contaminated sugar

RNZ
November 21, 2021 10:01 am

Foodstuffs is conducting a recall of raw sugar from its South Island stores as they may be contamin.

The recall affected 500 gram packets of Chelsea brand raw sugar sold at Four Square, New World, and Pak’nSave supermarkets.

Foodstuffs said about 1000 packets were sold.

The sugar was subject to a recall earlier this month, but the supermarket chain had released it in error.

Deputy Director-General of Food Safety Vincent Arbuckle said the immediate risk from the sugar was low.

The initial recall included Chelsea Sugar’s raw sugar and soft brown sugar, Woolworths raw sugar and brown sugar and Pams’ raw sugar and soft brown sugar.

New Zealand Sugar chief executive Bernard Duignan said the contamination appeared to have occurred in the supply chain enroute from Australia to New Zealand, through a single bulk ship delivery that had previously been used for transporting industrial materials.

The recall had affected businesses who used sugar in their products, with one baker being forced to cancel orders and bin stock.

Confectionary brand RJ’s was also affected, leading it to a recall of its Black Knight licorice.ated with low levels of lead.

