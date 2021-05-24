Home

Food Processors Fiji launches Fiji Rokete Sauce

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 19, 2022 6:32 am

An in-house survey conducted by Food Processors Fiji PTE has found that the demand for Chillie Sauce is high.

This prompted the company to launch the Fiji Rokete Sauce.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Raneel Mudaliar says after two years of testing the locally produced product, the company managed to produce 2,400 bottles of Fiji Rokete Sauce.

“This is basically a concept where there are less imported ingredients in it so basically it is made out of bongo chilies and there’s very limited tomato paste and other than that in it”

While launching the product, Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya stresses the need for manufacturers to maintain the quality of their products.

“As Fijian food manufacturers focus on local produce as a key ingredient in their manufacturing process, it is critically important that they are able to access a consistent and high-quality supply of the raw materials.”

Mudaliar says the company is now focusing on increasing production and output.

 

