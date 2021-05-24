Food and beverages sector thrive

Tourists’ spending on food and beverages has seen a significant increase.

However, new research suggests that the current increase could be even greater.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says an average tourist is spending a little above $3,000 at the moment.

“On average at the moment typical tourist is spending $3,300 and we are researching that to check that number and make sure that’s still correct now but certainly we are seeing food and beverage numbers, 20 to 30 percent up on normal.”

Hill says in the coming weeks, with more tourists predicted to arrive, the food and beverage sector is expected to make millions and operators need to be ready to meet the demands.