Fonex Fiji opens new MHCC outlet

As mobile and computer gadget continues to evolve, suppliers and businesses must be fully abreast of the latest gadgets and devices being released on a constant basis.

This is the view of Fonex Fiji PTE Limited Director Ronald Nath following the opening of the mobile and computer gadget supplier’s first fully-fledged outlet at MHCC in Suva yesterday.

“When you deal with mobile accessories, it’s very trending and is changing every day. So we have gaming accessories, mobile cases, and template glasses. All the goods are changing every day so we also have to be on par with like every second week there is a new phone coming out, so it just keeps us on our toes.”

The staff of Fonex Fiji PTE Limited

Nath says the company now has 10 outlets around the country, most of which are kiosks.

He says the decision to open its signature shop at MHCC was an obvious one, given its central location and access to a wide-range of customers.