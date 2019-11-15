FNPF to look for new CEO

Fiji National Provident Fund will be looking for a new Chief Executive soon as current CEO Jaoji Koroi will join Fijian Holdings Limited from March.

In a market, announcement FHL has announced Koroi as the new Group Chief Executive.

Koroi has been the chief executive of FNPF and has held various positions within the Fund since joining in 2009.

He started his career with the Reserve Bank and was former executive of FHL and an Executive Director of RB Patel Group.

FHL Board Acting Chair Yogesh Karan says with his vast experience in the commercial sector, Koroi will bring a demonstrated track record of strategic and operational leadership.